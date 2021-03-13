Gladstone students caught smoking bongs at family precinct

The Queensland Department of Education issued a statement after concerning photographs surfaced of Gladstone State High School students smoking in public.

Shocking photos have emerged of three students smoking a bong in their school uniforms at a Gladstone family precinct.

The photos, which the Observer has pixelated, came from a video that was filmed at East Shores on Thursday night.

A man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was ‘shocked’ when he filmed a group of youths smoking a substance from a bottle.

“It was almost like they wanted to be seen,” he said.

“Just the way they were holding themselves, their posture and everything.

“I think everyone dabbled in things when they were growing up but I for one definitely never dabbled in public, especially blatantly in a family area under the lights.”

The man said the act was not a good look for the town.

“It gives you a pretty (explicit) image of the town to look over to your left on a Thursday night to see teenagers smoking bongs,” he said.

“If I was just driving through town wondering if this was a place where I wanted to put my roots down, I would think twice after that.”

The man said it was ‘ridiculous’ there was no real punishment or risk involved with youths abusing drugs.

“At the same time I think it is ridiculous that they feel like there is no punishment in smoking bongs in public,” he said.

A Department of Education spokesman said the high school was committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment.

“The use of illegal substances is not tolerated in Queensland state schools,” the spokesman said.

“To the Department’s understanding, the incident occurred outside of school hours and outside the school grounds.

“Student misdemeanours are dealt with in accordance with the school’s Student Code of Conduct.

Members of the public that witness unsafe or illegal behaviours are strongly encouraged to contact the Queensland Police Service.”

