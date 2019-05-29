Gladstone students avoid resit of NAPLAN tests

SCHOOLS in Gladstone, Calliope and Boyne-Tannum were not affected by technical problems that plagued the online version of NAPLAN.

It comes as 1850 students across 83 schools in Queensland will resit NAPLAN online, but students here completed the test using pencil and

paper.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the state had taken a "cautious approach” to the online roll-out of the test.

"States were reassured by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority that issues experienced with the online test in 2018 had been addressed, however we saw more issues this year,” Ms Grace said.

"The Federal Government needs to delay the full roll-out of NAPLAN online until further testing and enhancements can be made.”

NAPLAN is an annual test taken in early May that looks at numeracy and literacy skills in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9.

Controversy surrounding its high-stakes nature and usefulness has plagued it since its introduction in 2008 and a full roll-out of the online version is slated to begin next year.

Ms Grace renewed her call for a comprehensive national review of the program in light of the online programs.

"After more than a decade of NAPLAN testing, the time is right to have a thorough look at what's working and what could be done better,” she said.

The State Government has commissioned its own review to investigate the role the test plays in driving student outcomes in Queensland.

More than 7500 parents and carers and 3000 students responded to the first stage of Queensland's NAPLAN review.

The second stage received feedback from 5800 teachers and principals.

For more information about the review, visit qed.qld.gov.au.