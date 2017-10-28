Gladstone student to meet Canberra's power women

FUTURE LEADER: Year 11 Toolooa High student, Merin Ward, is one of two regional Queensland students to win the national Power Trip competition.

A YOUNG leader from Gladstone will become one of two Queensland students to rub shoulders with female federal politicians in Canberra on December 3.

Toolooa State High School student Merin Ward, 16, won a Power Trip as part of the national Country to Canberra's Leadership Competition.

Miss Ward, who submitted a letter about ways to engage women in male dominated industries, said she didn't realise the competition was so big.

"I'm really excited, I'm really happy to represent Gladstone and Toolooa,” she said.

"It's a pretty crazy feeling because I didn't think that I would get in.”

Miss Ward said she cares about "everything being equal with pay”, and wants to make sure women and men have equal rights at work.

The prize includes a Powerful Women's breakfast at the Hyatt Hotel, meetings with Federal Ministers, mentoring sessions, a tour of Parliament House, and leadership training.

Miss Ward looks forward to educating herself more on different issues related to gender and wage equity, and meeting new people.

"I think I'm really lucky and privileged to have this opportunity to meet people and broaden my views,” she said.

As an ambassador for Gladstone, she will spend three days learning with 14 other girls from rural Australia.