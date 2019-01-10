Gladstone student gets elected to rewarding leadership role

REPRESENTATIVE: Gladstone's Racie Braes will be a college leader at the University of Southern Queensland this year.

REPRESENTATIVE: Gladstone's Racie Braes will be a college leader at the University of Southern Queensland this year. USQ Photography,David Martinelli

A FORMER Gladstone State High School student is taking on a leadership role at a University of Southern Queensland residential college.

Racie Braes graduated from Gladstone State High in 2017 and is studying a Bachelor of Business and Commerce in Toowoomba.

She will take on the role of treasurer at McGregor College Resident Student Club this year after being elected by her peers, and will be responsible for extra-curricular programs.

"I hope to be a positive influence on all new students on college, especially those that have moved from more remote areas like myself as I have a first-hand understanding of how difficult it can be to adjust,” Ms Braes said.

"I wanted to get the most out of my college experience and give back to all the people that helped me through my first year of study.”

Ms Braes said the leadership opportunity would also expand her career prospects.

"It also helps you to gain that extra edge with future employers,” she said.

"It's so valuable to have such amazing opportunities presented to us during our studies as it can be a struggle to seek out many other opportunities while also staying on top of the workload we get.”

Director of student life Peter Munster said regional students were an integral part of residential college life at USQ.

"They bring their sense of community to our colleges (and) the environment created here reflects the supportive and close nature of small towns, with our students bringing together their different perspectives,” Mr Munster said.

He said colleges allowed students to meet people from various backgrounds and introduced unique opportunities.