Gladstone in store for a soaking

WET WEATHER: Gladstone is in for some rain. Kevin Farmer

RAIN clouds are brewing over Gladstone this afternoon as the region bunkers down for a wet night with strong winds.

Forecaster David Crock from the Bureau of Meteorology predicted that light showers were developing in Biloela and were moving towards the coast but said the showers were "hit and miss".

A maximum of 8mm to 10mm could be collected in some parts of the region overnight.

"Those showers will continue to develop inland and hit Gladstone's coast overnight," he said.

"There is also a strong wind warning with easterly winds pushing the rain towards the Coast but as far as I can tell the rainfall looks pretty patchy and will randomly fall across the region tonight."

Despite the rainy prediction, today's temperature remained hot with the maximum hitting 31C.

According to BoM, similar weather is forecast for the rest of the week.

Weekly Forecast:

Wednesday - Max 31 Min 24

Thursday - Max 30 Min 23

Friday - Max 30 Min 21

Saturday - Max 29 Min 21

Sunday - Max 29 Min 21

Monday - Max 30 Min 21