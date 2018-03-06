Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WET WEATHER: Gladstone is in for some rain.
WET WEATHER: Gladstone is in for some rain. Kevin Farmer
Weather

Gladstone in store for a soaking

6th Mar 2018 1:35 PM

RAIN clouds are brewing over Gladstone this afternoon as the region bunkers down for a wet night with strong winds.

Forecaster David Crock from the Bureau of Meteorology predicted that light showers were developing in Biloela and were moving towards the coast but said the showers were "hit and miss".

A maximum of 8mm to 10mm could be collected in some parts of the region overnight.

"Those showers will continue to develop inland and hit Gladstone's coast overnight," he said.

"There is also a strong wind warning with easterly winds pushing the rain towards the Coast but as far as I can tell the rainfall looks pretty patchy and will randomly fall across the region tonight."

Despite the rainy prediction, today's temperature remained hot with the maximum hitting 31C.

According to BoM, similar weather is forecast for the rest of the week. 

Weekly Forecast:

  • Wednesday - Max 31 Min 24
  • Thursday - Max 30 Min 23
  • Friday - Max 30 Min 21
  • Saturday - Max 29 Min 21
  • Sunday - Max 29 Min 21
  • Monday - Max 30 Min 21

Related Items

bom gladstone rain weather
Gladstone Observer
Man chucks a tanty, pees on cell floor and smears poo on wall

Man chucks a tanty, pees on cell floor and smears poo on...

News Man throws a tantrum, smears faeces on cell wall

Father charged after porn movie molestation, rape claims

Father charged after porn movie molestation, rape claims

News Court: 'This happened a lot. It happened all the time.'

NRL tickets still available

NRL tickets still available

News It's not too late to score your ticket at Marley Brown Oval.

Businessman paid $45K for secret Government review of NAIF

Businessman paid $45K for secret Government review of NAIF

News A spokesman said it wasn't decided if the report will be made public

Local Partners