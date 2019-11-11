Gladstone stops to remember the fallen

LEST WE FORGET: Members of the 31st/42nd Battalion, Royal Queensland Regiment of the Army Reserve at the 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony held at Anzac Park, Gladstone.

CLOSE to 200 people paid their respects at Gladstone's Anzac Park today to mark Remembrance Day commemorations.

RSL-led ceremonies were also held in other parts of the region including Boyne Island, Calliope, Mt Larcom and Agnes Water.

Today marks the 100th anniversary since Remembrance Day was recognised and 101 years since World War I ended.

"It's a day to remember all those who didn't come home and those who did who have suffered since," Gladstone RSL Sub Branch president Harry Tattersall said.

"Remembrance Day is to cover all wars … all those allied nations and soldiers from allied nations who suffered and served."

Mr Tattersall was pleased with the turnout at Anzac Park considering it was a weekday and was also comforted by the amount of younger people at the service.

"That's become a lot bigger on all three service days," he said.

"It's good to see that kids are still learning about it and they are learning more now than they did in the past.

"It helps keep the legacy alive and helps them as they grow up to understand what happened and what people go through."