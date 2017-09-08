Gladstone steel jobs secure after Arrium takeover

JOBS SECURE: A OneSteel worker's jobs are now more secure with the new aquisition.

MORE than a dozen jobs at Gladstone's OneSteel recycling and distribution plants have been made more secure after the Arrium Group was acquired by global steel giant GFG Alliance.

GFG formally acquired Arrium, which includes OneSteel as well as the company formerly known as Arrium Mining, last Friday.

GFG is known for its low-carbon Greensteel production process, which relies on locally-sourced scrap metal furnaces powered by renewable energy.

State Development Minister Anthony Lynham welcomed the acquisition at a flag-raising ceremony at the newly-christened Liberty OneSteel recycling plant at Hemmant in Brisbane on Wednesday.

"I welcome GFG Alliance's investment in Queensland, particularly as the Greensteel method strongly aligns with the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to renewable energy,” Dr Lynham said.

"The continuing supply of Queensland-made high value-added steel products is fundamental for manufacturing in this state.

"Today marks the beginning of a new start for the workers and their families at Hemmant and at distribution and recycling branches at the Gold Coast, Wacol, Gladstone, Mackay and Townsville.”

As part of the take-over, OneSteel has been re-branded as Liberty OneSteel, and Arrium Mining has been renamed SIMEC Mining.

The acquisition also includes the Australian Reinforcing Company, Austube Mills and Emrails, as well as product brands such as Waratah and Cyclone.