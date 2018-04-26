Gladstone State High School locks in its permanent principal

CQ BOY: Gladstone State High School's new permanent principal Garry Goltz is back where he started his career as a teacher.

GARRY Goltz wants his students to know that everybody is always learning - even him.

The veteran Central Queensland educator was named as the new permanent principal at Gladstone State High School this term, after filling the role in an acting capacity since January.

He took over from Terri Byrne, who has taken on an executive principal position in a remote area this year.

"It's very satisfying," Mr Goltz told The Observer.

"Ultimately my goal is to support the direction of the school... I'd like to see our attendance increase, keep our senior results as strong as last year and continue our growth in literacy and numeracy."

Mr Goltz began his career at the school, serving as a teacher and then deputy principal between 1995 and 2009.

He then had the opportunity to become principal at Moura State High School, where he went to school as a student.

In 2014 he became principal of Toolooa State High School for three years, before last year spending a six-month stint as an assistant regional director working with schools all across Central Queensland.

"I'm very much a CQ boy," Mr Goltz said. "I grew up in Central Queensland and I'm happy to stay here."

Mr Goltz said recent media coverage of principals suffering workplace stress was understandable as being a principal was an increasingly challenging job.

EXPERIENCE: Mr Goltz (right) with student Maddison Campbell during his time at Toolooa State High School. Paul Braven GLA060217SCIENCE

"There's a lot that goes on in schools, they're big and complex and a lot is expected from us," he said.

"But by the same token, when I signed up for the job I knew what I was getting into.

"I think (it's challenging) because we all want to get the best outcomes for our kids."

He dismissed any idea that "kids of today" were making things more difficult for principals and teachers.

"I think every generation looks back and says that," he laughed.

"I'm still a big believer that it's only really five per cent of kids who struggle with the expectations we put on them at school (in terms of behaviour).

"And I don't know if that's changed. I think at times it's more difficult to engage our kids, that's sometimes more of a challenge for our teachers. And I know they work very hard to do that every day."

Mr Goltz said he was looking forward to the challenge of getting to know as many of the school's 1500 students as possible.