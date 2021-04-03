Gladstone State High School issues Year 7 term wrap-up

The GSHS Year 7 coordinator issued a term wrap-up and said there were plenty more good times to come in 2021.

Gladstone State High School coordinator Tracey Davis issued a term wrap-up in the latest GSHS newsletter this week.

Ms Davis said the term kicked off to being one of the best so far.

“The year 7s have had the opportunity to participate in many activities throughout the term with plenty more instore for next term,” she said.

“Lately we have commenced the year 7 Class Captain process.

Students who are interested in developing their leadership skills can apply for Class Captain. “While a leader Captains are provided many opportunities to develop and learn what it is to be a leader at Gladstone State High School.”

Ms Davis said students could pick up a nomination form from the Year Co staffroom D Block. Nominations close Friday the first week back.

“We aim to have a class captain for year care class from A – J.

“Year 7s also had the opportunity to learn about our fantastic Resource Centre, learning about borrowing books, how to print resources and ask the amazing staff any questions that they may have.”

Ms Davis said fun and games were had during the lunch breaks with many activities and promotions this term.

“Valentine’s Day, Shave for a Cure, Harmony Day and Bullying No Way Day to name a few,” she said.

“Students were also provided opportunities to chill out in Game Zone where family fun games can be played like Monopoly, Trivia, Battleships and more.

“They could try their hand at Public Speaking to hone those skills that will support them not only here at school but also later in life.”

Ms Davis said one of the highlights was the GSHS Splash Zone.

“Students could use their positive behaviour cards from their planners to throw balls at a target which when it would send a bucket of water spilling over a favourite teacher,” she said.

“Students really enjoyed this opportunity to have a go and a lot of fun on very hot days.”

Ms Davis said the Year 7’s were looking at hosting the PBL Movie early next term if time allows.

“This will be specifically for students who were eligible to go to this term but missed out,” she said.

“Next term we have an even more exciting event at the end of term where students will need to have their attendance at 90 per cent or above by the end of the term and will be able to use their signed behaviour cards to access games.

“More exciting news on this activity next term.”



