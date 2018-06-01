Gladstone State High School placed under lockdown again

CLASSROOMS at Gladstone State High School were briefly evacuated this afternoon after a suspected bomb threat - the second in two days.

A message posted by the school on its Facebook page at 12.53pm said the school was experiencing "a similar situation as we did yesterday".

Students were taken out of class yesterday after a note referencing explosive devices was found in a bathroom.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police had been called at 12.35pm and sent two crews to the school to investigate, but nothing of concern had been found.

Similar incidents occurred at several schools around the state this morning, the spokesman said.

Classrooms at Toolooa State High School were evacuated on Tuesday under similar circumstances.