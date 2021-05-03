Menu
Education

Gladstone State High keep Anzac tradition alive

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
3rd May 2021 10:00 AM
Gladstone State High School were praised for their involvement in the recent Anzac Day parade and service, which was attended by hundreds of community members.

GSHS principal David Romagnolo said the proud GSHS tradition of honouring those that have served in our armed forces and their families continued on April 25.

“We had excellent participation in several events including two services at school (Junior and Senior) as well as strong participation in the Dawn Service and Anzac March,” he said.

“We would like to acknowledge all those involved particularly Sam Bianchi, Judy Dutton, Uncle Richard Johnson and Trevor Davis.”

Mr Romagnolo said Queensland Education’s regional director Kay Kirkman was a guest at one of the school ceremonies and emailed him after it.

“Please congratulate your staff on the way in which the event was organised and the respectful approach evident in every aspect of the ceremony,” Ms Kirkman said.

“Your students were simply outstanding and I commend them on their behaviour and the level of respect afforded to visitors and the event itself.

“They also demonstrated their understanding of the importance of taking the time to honour the memory of those who have served in the armed forces, those who continue to serve, and those who have lost their lives.

“They were an absolute credit to the school, their teachers, their parents and the community in general.”

