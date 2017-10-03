Gladstone start-up lifting the standard for green waste collection

MORE VALUE: Bonzer Maintenance co-founder said Bonzer Maintenance bins hold twice as much as a standard wheelie bin. The start-up is currently servicing Gladstone, Calliope and Tannum.

MORE VALUE: Bonzer Maintenance co-founder said Bonzer Maintenance bins hold twice as much as a standard wheelie bin. The start-up is currently servicing Gladstone, Calliope and Tannum. Caroline Tung

GLADSTONE start-up Bonzer Maintenance has upped the standard for green waste removal bins in town.

The business, which officially began four weeks ago, and has already hit more than 5000 facebook page views.

Bonzer Maintenance co-founder Ashley Driver said the team wanted to create a visually pleasing and high quality product that could withstand various weather conditions.

"The idea was five years in the making,” he said. "We decided there was a hole in the market, and we knew it was a good idea.”

The trio spent four weeks building frames, acquiring bags and doing all their marketing.

The team is made up of Mr Driver along with business partners and co-founders, Les English and Sarah Cuthbertson, are aiming to push the green waste management systems with the bags.

Apart from green waste solutions, the business also does commercial and domestic mowing, commercial and domestic cleaning.

The team conducted market research into products abroad and overseas, before they decided to source bags from a Brisbane bag company.

"The bags are very robust, strong, they're made of high quality material (high density polypropylene),” Mr Driver said.

Bonzer Maintenance bins are made of high quality materials and hold twice as much as a standard wheelie bin. Contributed

"We didn't' just get the cheapest product, we got one that will last longer and that's more UV stabilised.”

The start-up also chipped in extra money for galvanised steel to prevent rust from leeching into the bags.

"It'll always look nice and nothing will happen in the weather.

Bonzer Maintenance co-founder Ashley Driver said he had high ambitions for the infant business.

The start-up cost about $5000 to set up, and another $2000 to expand each time through producing 20 new bins with the team aiming to sell 100 bags a year.

"It will hurt for little while but all in the name of business,” Mr Driver said.

"The business is in its infancy at the moment, so I do need a lot more customers.”

Mr Driver, who works at QAL co-founded the business after leaving a customer service job.

"I work four days on, four days off, so I needed to do something more with my time that made me feel more valuable to society,” he said.

"I'm from a customer service background and I love customer service.

"It's always been a strong point of mine.”

Bonzer Maintenance's facebook page has already hit 5,200 views since starting and markets through social media, dropping flyers in letterboxes and word-of-mouth.