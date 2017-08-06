23°
Gladstone stalker leaves 6-page note under teen's pillow

Sarah Barnham
| 6th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Pleading guilty from behind bars, Hayden Robert Kotlar faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court last week on 13 charges; the most serious being one count of unlawful stalking.
Pleading guilty from behind bars, Hayden Robert Kotlar faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court last week on 13 charges; the most serious being one count of unlawful stalking.

IT STARTED with seemingly innocent text messages, but a Gladstone man who just couldn't handle being ignored by an ex-girlfriend went to extreme lengths to make sure she got his message.

Pleading guilty from behind bars, Hayden Robert Kotlar faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court last week on 13 charges; the most serious being one count of unlawful stalking.

Kotlar also pleaded guilty to a number of dangerous drug possession charges, breaches of bail, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of drug-related items.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said Kotlar had been in a relationship with a teenage Gladstone girl for four years, before she became the victim of his offending.

However in February when she ended the relationship via a brief telephone call, Kotlar insisted the pair stay in contact.

With his number blocked from the victim's phone, Kotlar took to using his dad's phone to message his girlfriend, telling her "not to end it like this" but received no replies.

At one point he threatened to kill himself.

Over the weekend of February 18-19, the victim and her parents, of whom she lived with, went away for a holiday.

When she returned from the trip, the victim found a six-page note from Kotlar tucked away under her pillow.

The court heard Kotlar unlawfully gained entry into the victim's house and placed the note in her bedroom.

Kotlar tried to contact the victim a number of times, including the night she found the letter.

She answered the phone call, but upon realising it was her ex-boyfriend she quickly hung up.

She told police that after she hung up, she could hear someone outside the house.

Days later the victim was in her room and reach up to switch off the air-conditioning in her room, when she looked-outside her window.

Standing outside the window was Kotlar, watching her.

She went and told her parents immediately and the police were called; officers on scene spotted Kotlar's car as they drove up to the victim's house.

However, he sped away shortly after.

Kotlar was again spotted outside the victim's house in March, and was arrested when officers attended his address.

He was released on bail however again found himself in custody after a search warrant executed at his home found him to be in possession of drugs and drug-related utensils.

He spent 22 days in custody before appearing in court.

Defence lawyer Cassandra DItchfield said her client did not take well to the break-up.

She said the text messages and calls were his attempt at reconciliation and gaining closure from the victim, given it was such a sudden turn of events.

She said it was never her client's intention to cause the victim to feel fear and as a result, is remorseful for his actions.

She said her client was also having trouble with the use of meth, and he had become a heavy user as a result of the relationship ending.

Opposing Sgt Steven's suggestion of an 18-month term of imprisonment, Ms DItchfield suggested a nine-month term.

For this reason and the lengthy difference in range of jailtime to be served, Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho adjourned the matter to be finalised next Friday.

Topics:  gladstonecourt gladstone region police

