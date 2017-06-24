Gladstone squatter lights fire in CBD, tells cops he wants 'world to burn'

IN JUST two days a Gladstone man committed nine offences; his spree included squatting, stealing, trespassing and even lighting a fire in the CBD.

But a court has heard that it only lasted for the period the man was "off his medications".

Darren Ricardo Guivarra pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to two counts of committing public nuisance, lighting an unauthorised fire, contravening police direction, unlawful possession of stolen property, trespass, two counts of theft and one count of the possession of an item that had been used in an offence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said the offending occurred over two days.

Sgt Stevens tendered the schedule of facts in court.

MORE | Gladstone Crime

>> Co-accused couple busted for dodgy car sale on Facebook

>> Man ties dog leash around neck to make girlfriend 'feel bad'

On October 15 at 9.30pm police were called to a residence on Young St, after neighbours reported hearing windows and doors opening.

Police shone their torches inside the house and located Guivarra crouched down hiding behind the kitchen bench.

Police told Guivarra to come outside; he told police he had keys to the unit and had been there for a few days.

He gave the keys to police however, they did not fit the lock. Guivarra became aggressive towards police when they noticed he had opened the occupants of the unit's mail.

The mail contained a visa card. Police searched Guivarra and found a multi-tool in his pocket and two wallets. The first wallet contained a stolen Yaralla card, the second wallet was his own with the stolen bank card.

Inside the unit with Guivarra's belongings police found a stolen fishing rod with the tags still attached.

On October 17 at about 9am police were called to the Westpac Bank Gladstone, where Guivarra was standing inside the doors demanding "his" money from the manager.

When Guivarra was told he did not have any money in his account, he began to threaten to kill staff members and patrons inside the bank.

He then walked into Centrelink and approached a staff member, asking when he was going to get his money.

When a second staff member told him to leave he replied: "I will just kill the both of you".

He then walked out of the store. Despite police ordering him to stay away from the location for the next six hours, they were called the corner of Tank and Auckland St at about 4pm.

Guivarra, wearing no shoes, had gone into the carpark of the Young Australia Hotel behind a bush.

Five minutes later he walked across the road with smoke billowing out behind him, he sat on the curb and watched the fire he had lit, grow.

The fire was put out immediately, and Guivarra told police he wanted the "world to burn".

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, and had been off his medications for the two days of offending.

She said he had been in and out of hospital more than 40 times since 1989.

Despite this, Ms Townsend said her client was back on medication and had no desire of re-offending and had mental health services support behind him.

He was placed on a two year probation and a two year good behaviour bond.