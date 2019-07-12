Gladstone squash player stakes professional claim overseas

SQUASH: Gladstone's David Turner has had more overseas success.

The young gun defeated Papua New Guinea number one Madako Junior Suari at the Port Moresby Open recently.

BACKHAND: David Turner in action. Contributed GLA050319TURNER

The brilliant win has Turner full of confidence in his start as a professional.

"I now start my professional career ranked at number 550 in the world and will compete in my first professional tournament in Melbourne on August 30," Turner said.

"I'm extremely excited to become a professional squash player and it has been my dream ever since I can remember."

Turner said he had to be at his best against an elite player, but he knew he could win.

"Going into the final I was confident, but knew I had my work cut out for me going up against a Commonwealth Games athlete and current PNG number one Madako Jr," Turner said.

"It was a great final hard-fought and fair from the two of us, but I managed to scrape through in a tight five games claiming my second international title of the year."

Turner said it had been a hectic lead-up to the Open and he soaked it all up while at the same time not losing any focus toward the task at hand.

"I flew up on the Wednesday before the tournament and I started to talk to the local media and meet the local members of the Port Moresby Racquets Club," he said.

"It was a pretty long week in preparation to the tournament."

The talented right-hander began with a 3-0 win in round two after he was drawn a first-round bye and he admitted that it took several days to adjust to the humidity of PNG.

"I then won both my quarter-final and semi-final match the same night in three straight games," Turner said.

He also said it was an eye-opener away from the squash courts.

"It was an amazing experience to go over to PNG and experience the difference in cultures between there and Australia, but I loved every second of it," Turner said.

"I was over the moon with the win, but I also know that it is only a stepping stone to bigger goals that I am striving to achieve in my squash career.

"I'd also just like to thank my parents and sponsors for all their support."