Gladstone Square travel agency confirms closure date

TRAVEL agents at Flight Centre Gladstone Square are packing for a trip of their own, direct to Stockland Gladstone.

This month the Gladstone Square, otherwise known as The Valley, store will close and all staff will be based at the branch's larger Stockland store.

The move will take the number of agents at the Kin Kora shopping centre from eight to 13.

Flight Centre emailed its Gladstone customers this week with details of the closure, expected to take place on February 19.

"The team at the store have looked after your business up until now and are still available to provide the same great service that you expect,” it read.