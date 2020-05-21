Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Manly's Martin Taupau during the NRL Round 5 Gold Coast Titans v Manly Sea Eagles match at Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone held on April 8, 2018.
Manly's Martin Taupau during the NRL Round 5 Gold Coast Titans v Manly Sea Eagles match at Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone held on April 8, 2018.
News

Gladstone sporting hub redevelopment on cards

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st May 2020 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE could soon have a new improved sporting hub after the Palaszczuk Government partnered with council to investigate redeveloping the Gladstone Coal Exporters Sports Complex.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Palaszczuk Government would contribute $54,000 for the delivery of a business case.

“The Coal Exporters Sports Complex incorporating Marley Brown Oval is a Gladstone institution which has hosted NRL games, a Brisbane Roar trial and a National Rugby Union Championship match,” Mr Butcher said.

“It has great potential as a multipurpose sport and events complex to help turbocharge Gladstone’s reputation as an events destination.”

Mr Butcher said the partnership would take the grounds to the next level.

“The Palaszczuk Government is excited by the enormous potential of the complex and is putting $54,000 into a business case for the redevelopment of the Coal Exporters Complex.

“Putting together a business case is the next big step in realising a world-class multi-sport and entertainment precinct for Gladstone residents and visitors.

“The Palaszczuk Government’s Building our Regions program is about fast tracking infrastructure plans and construction work to supercharge Queensland’s post-COVID-19 recovery.

“Green lighting the business case for the Coal Exporters Sports Complex is recognition of council’s forward thinking and vision for the Gladstone community.”

State Development Minister Kate Jones said across Queensland the Building our Regions program would invest $365 million to support 350 new jobs, in addition to the continuation of the $200 million Works for Queensland.

“Every one of these projects will make a marked difference in the long-term for the communities we’re building in,” Ms Jones said.

“Whether it’s improving water supply and internet connectivity or expanding tourism opportunities, the positive impacts will be felt for generations, long after construction has completed.

“In addition to the direct jobs created BoR also lifts employment indirectly, helping small businesses in these communities and boosting industry supply chains.

“The threat of COVID-19 can’t stop Queensland moving forward. After some dark days we’re getting on with building a brighter tomorrow for our state.”

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scientists discover more enemies to Gladstone reef

        premium_icon Scientists discover more enemies to Gladstone reef

        News Fish faeces study shows many more species eat the coral-destroying pest than first thought.

        • 21st May 2020 2:01 PM
        Stay connected to The Observer: top stories this week

        premium_icon Stay connected to The Observer: top stories this week

        News Catch up on some of the yarns you might have missed

        BEST OF SERIES: 20+ photos race day in Gladstone

        premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: 20+ photos race day in Gladstone

        News We're taking a look back at our best-read articles from the past months.

        ‘Positive change’: Students rally for victims of violence

        premium_icon ‘Positive change’: Students rally for victims of violence

        News Tannum Sands students have launched a care package drive to help a local...