Gladstone sporting hub redevelopment on cards

Manly's Martin Taupau during the NRL Round 5 Gold Coast Titans v Manly Sea Eagles match at Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone held on April 8, 2018.

GLADSTONE could soon have a new improved sporting hub after the Palaszczuk Government partnered with council to investigate redeveloping the Gladstone Coal Exporters Sports Complex.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Palaszczuk Government would contribute $54,000 for the delivery of a business case.

“The Coal Exporters Sports Complex incorporating Marley Brown Oval is a Gladstone institution which has hosted NRL games, a Brisbane Roar trial and a National Rugby Union Championship match,” Mr Butcher said.

“It has great potential as a multipurpose sport and events complex to help turbocharge Gladstone’s reputation as an events destination.”

Mr Butcher said the partnership would take the grounds to the next level.

“The Palaszczuk Government is excited by the enormous potential of the complex and is putting $54,000 into a business case for the redevelopment of the Coal Exporters Complex.

“Putting together a business case is the next big step in realising a world-class multi-sport and entertainment precinct for Gladstone residents and visitors.

“The Palaszczuk Government’s Building our Regions program is about fast tracking infrastructure plans and construction work to supercharge Queensland’s post-COVID-19 recovery.

“Green lighting the business case for the Coal Exporters Sports Complex is recognition of council’s forward thinking and vision for the Gladstone community.”

State Development Minister Kate Jones said across Queensland the Building our Regions program would invest $365 million to support 350 new jobs, in addition to the continuation of the $200 million Works for Queensland.

“Every one of these projects will make a marked difference in the long-term for the communities we’re building in,” Ms Jones said.

“Whether it’s improving water supply and internet connectivity or expanding tourism opportunities, the positive impacts will be felt for generations, long after construction has completed.

“In addition to the direct jobs created BoR also lifts employment indirectly, helping small businesses in these communities and boosting industry supply chains.

“The threat of COVID-19 can’t stop Queensland moving forward. After some dark days we’re getting on with building a brighter tomorrow for our state.”