Gladstone spin on Cotton Eye Joe

LYRICAL: Geoff Parnell won an encouragement award for his rendition of Cotton Eye Joe at the Talent Quest. Mike Richards GLA280318HFTQ

HE DIDN'T quite win gold but Geoff Parnell won the hearts of Gladstone.

The high school chaplain made a lasting impression at the Harbour Festival Talent Quest on Wednesday night with his knock-out rendition of Cotton Eye Joe that came with a Gladstone twist.

Mr Parnell's lyrics went a little like this:

"He rode into Gladstone on his great big horse and he went to Bunnings for a sausage and sauce,” he sang.

"He went to the beach at Tannum Sands and he joined the Bon Jovi talent band.”

Mr Parnell said his biggest inspiration came from singing at church.

"I've played the song at gigs in Gladstone before and it gets everyone laughing and dancing,” he said.

"I've only been here for six months but it's a great community.”

Happy about his encouragment award, the Harbour Festival Talent Quest entrant didn't walk away empty- handed.

He said his songs can be heard at the yacht club.