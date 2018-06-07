Gladstone Sparkies' skills shine

MEDAL WINNER: BSL electrical control apprentice Dylan Bell won gold at the 2018 WorldSkills Australia National Championships this week.

GLADSTONE apprentices Anthony Cobb and Dylan Bell have scooped gold medals at the 2018 WorldSkills Australia National Championships this week.

The apprentices excelled in a strong field of talented up-and-coming skilled workmanship.

During the three-day comp in Sydney, Gladstone Ports Corporation electrical installation apprentice Anthony maintained and repaired electrical equipment at offices, schools, hospitals and farms.

Competitors had to select wiring systems and cables for low-voltage general electrical installations, arrange circuits, and control and protect general electrical installations.

Boyne Smelter Limited electrical control apprentice Dylan had to successfully troubleshoot and repair faults in low-voltage electrical apparatus and circuits, develop and connect electrical control circuits, and solve problems in single and three-phase, low-voltage electrical apparatus and circuits.

The competition also included a speed test where competitors raced the clock to put up a working, small-control circuit in the shortest amount of time. The National Championships saw 150 medals on offer across 50 trades and skills, ranging from carpentry, auto-body repair, mechanics, fashion and jewellery design.

The championship included skills of the future with cloud computing and 3D game design.

The competition is hosted every two years and is open to apprentices, trainees and other vocational students aged 16-24.

Queensland had about 60 competitors, representing regions stretching from Townsville through to inner-city Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Some medallists will be chosen to join WorldSkills Australia's Skills Squad with the opportunity to become a Skillaroo and represent Australia at WorldSkills international competition in Kazan, Russia, in 2019.

The Skills Squad will be announced in August.

For more information on Skills Show Australia 2018 and full medal results visit skillsshow.org.au.