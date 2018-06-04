Gladstone songwriters take the stage for No Karoake

TALENT: Kaycee Morgan is one of 13 acts vying for a wildcard entry into Crow Street Creative's No Karaoke Competition.

SOME of Gladstone's best songwriters will take to the stage this Friday at Crow Street for the grand final of No Karaoke.

The competition, which started in February, is aimed at supporting songwriters keen to showcase their original music.

Tannum Sands musician and songwriter Kaycee Morgan is one of 13 acts vying for the wildcard position, to join Gladstone musicians Benjamin Alexander, Indifferent and Brittany-Elise Johansen in the grand final.

"I have enjoyed the opportunity to play my original songs along while supporting others to get their original music out there,” Ms Morgan said.

Crow Street Creative events manager Felicia Lloyd expects a large crowd to cheer on the musicians at the grand final this Friday at 6pm.

"Living in a region full of cover music there is a real need in the community for musicians and songwriters to have the opportunity to share their songs with an audience who appreciate original music,” she said.

There will be a bar and food vendors at the event this Friday, and free hands-on arts activities, workshops and demonstrations.

To vote for the wildcard entrant for No Karaoke, visit Crow Street Creative's Facebook page.

The competition is judged by a panel of local professionals within the music industry and is sponsored by High Lion Studio, Photopia Studio and Willy Ed's Music Accessories.