Gladstone solicitor appointed magistrate

GLADSTONE solicitor Catherine Benson has been appointed magistrate for Rockhampton and Emerald.

Ms Benson currently works at Chris Trevor and Associates.

Queensland Law Society president Christine Smyth congratulated Ms Benson, along with Michelle Dooley and James Morton, who were also appointed as magistrates in Queensland.

"I also applaud family law accredited specialist Catherine Benson, also a member of the society, and a former barrister on her appointment," she said.

"Our magistrates are at the very forefront of our justice system, and we must always ensure that they are adequately resourced in order so that justice is served swiftly and adequately for all."

Ms Benson has worked as a barrister and solicitor, specialising in domestic violence, family law, child protection and mediation, and has lectured in Family Law at the Cairns campus at James Cook University.