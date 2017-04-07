Gladstone soldiers on standby to help with Rocky floods

STANDBY: Major Ed Dahlheimer is ready to head north to Rockhampton if needed.

MORE than a dozen Gladstone-based soldiers are on standby to travel to Rockhampton to assist with flood recovery following the catastrophic rise of the Fitzroy River.

Major flooding will begin to recede in Rockhampton this afternoon, but the Bureau of Meteorology has refused to declare a final flood peak just yet, saying the Fitzroy River could still rise further before that happens.

The Fitzroy reached 8.9m around 2am, before dropping back to 8.8m where it currently sits, fluctuating around that number.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk arrived in Rockhampton this morning to tour the flooded region and was expected to address the media at midday.

Major Ed Dahlheimer, the commanding officer of Central Queensland's C Company, said about 30 soldiers from Central Queensland's emergency standby force, including the Gladstone personnel, were on twenty-four hour notice for a DACC deployment (defence aid to the civil community).

"As yet we haven't been activated, but a lot of us have been on standby since Saturday last week," Major Dahlheimer told the Observer.

He said army personnel from Townsville, who had been sent to Mackay following ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie's southward turn, were now deployed in the Rockhampton region, leaving Gladstone soldiers as back-up in case extra help was necessary.

About half a dozen Gladstone soldiers were sent further north last weekend, conducting road reconnaissance at Moranbah and helping out with flood clean-up activities in Mackay.

EXHAUSTING WORK: Volunteer rural fire fighters from the Gladstone region headed north to help out with flood recovery in Mackay. Contributed

They were joined by about 35 volunteer rural fire fighters from across Central Queensland, including Fred Bunny and Daniel Devers from the Westowe Rural Fire Brigade.

Fred said the pair had headed north on March 28 and didn't return until last Sunday, April 2.

"After we got to Mackay we were pretty much flooded in, so we just helped around the region," Fred said.

"We'd do hundreds of jobs in a day, from checking up door-to-door and seeing if people were alright in Sarina to washing out houses and chopping up trees," he said.

"Basically we were carrying all their furniture out on to the lawn and hosing all the mud off.

"On the third day we came across a house that was damaged by a tornado... we found their washing machine over 500 metres away."

HELPING OUT: Daniel Devers from Westowe (left), Peter jackson from Mount Maurice and Owen Buckle from Alton Downs volunteered to help with flood recovery in the Mackay region. Contributed

The pair also worked to clear a path to a phone tower on top of a hill.

"It's just good to be helping out. We're all volunteers, I took some time off work for the week" Fred said.

"A couple of paid guys were in there but they're still part of the rural fire brigade - they would have been taking time off from their local area and just moving up to help out."