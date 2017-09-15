Gladstone soldiers give strong performance at training competition

Section Commander of the Gladstone section, Corporal Ben Kneen was the top shot when it came to general military knowledge at the annual high explosives training activity at Townsville High Range Training Area (HRTA) on the weekend.

A GUTSY team of soldiers in the central Queensland Rifle Company put on a strong showing during a weekend of military training activities.

Last Saturday, the Gladstone Infantry Section of the Australian Army Reserve took on sections from both Rockhampton and Townsville/Cairns.

The weekend at the Townsville High Range Training Area (HRTA) involved high-intensity activities including navigation, shooting, quick decision exercises, basic attacks and obstacle courses.

"The annual training activity is how we get them (the soldiers) all qualified ... especially the ones who haven't done any of the activities before," Company Commander Major Edward Dahlheimer said.

"The other part of the weekend is about military skills for our battalion."

Major Dahlheimer said some of the training soldiers were subject to involved the use of grenades and heavy weapons used for anti armour and bunker-busting.

Resilience and unwavering work ethic over the two-day competition saw the Gladstone-based boys and girl come second overall, narrowly losing first place to Rocky.

But that doesn't mean the region went without.

Gladstone Region local Corporal Ben Kneen was recognised at the event as having the most general military knowledge out of all the participants in the field.

"He was given thirty questions and he performed the best out of everyone else," Major Dahlheimer said.

The soldiers of the Capricornia and Kennedy Rifle companies were poised for action for a total of seventeen-and-a-half hours.

"Things kicked off at 2pm and continued til 7.30am the next morning," Major Dahlheimer said.

The next competition Gladstone soldiers will partake in begins in 2018.

"We'll send people to the 11th Brigade Military Skills Competition to compete at Brisbane," he said.

The 31st/42nd Royal Queensland Regiment hosts information sessions at 7pm every Tuesday night at 11 Palm Dr, Gladstone Central.