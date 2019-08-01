Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAPPY TEAM: Back Row - Mark Holmes, Leyden Sailor, Jimmy Keogh, Lincoln McErlain, Jack Lamberton, Xavier Blomfield, James Hoger (manager). Middle row -Eamon Ruhl, Daniel Gray, Kynan Holmes, Noah McClure, Tighe Butt-McGuire, Kai Codrington. Front row - Jacob Hoger, Braith Kammholz
HAPPY TEAM: Back Row - Mark Holmes, Leyden Sailor, Jimmy Keogh, Lincoln McErlain, Jack Lamberton, Xavier Blomfield, James Hoger (manager). Middle row -Eamon Ruhl, Daniel Gray, Kynan Holmes, Noah McClure, Tighe Butt-McGuire, Kai Codrington. Front row - Jacob Hoger, Braith Kammholz U11 soccer - 310719
Soccer

Gladstone soccer coach talks about what made his team tick

NICK KOSSATCH
by
1st Aug 2019 7:09 PM | Updated: 7:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: In what has been a massive week in the World Game' in Gladstone, there was more success.

Gladstone under-11 boy's team finished round one of the Central Queensland Intercity Shield at Blackwater.

Coach Mark Holmes was proud of the team's effort ahead of the second and final round of the competition on August 11 at Yeppoon.

"They're a good bunch of kids and it makes it easy from a coaching perspective," he said.

Gladstone beat Cap Coast 4-3 with Xavier Blomfield's hat-trick a highlight for the port city team.

Gladstone then backed it up with a 3-1 triumph against Emerald before a 1-1 draw against Rockhampton.

Holmes said given players had come from different clubs, his players understood each other's games.

"The team gelled together and they grew in confidence with each game," he said.

"The Intercity program gives an opportunity for the kids to get in a representative program."

Holmes said goalkeeper Jimmy Keogh stood up in what was a team effort from all of his players.

Gladstone's U12 and U14 teams also featured in the competition, but results of their games could not be accessed at the time of deadline yesterday.

More Stories

football central queensland football queensland soccer australia soccer gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mission to Seafarers to close its doors for a month

    premium_icon Mission to Seafarers to close its doors for a month

    News The group will pause trading for one month starting this Sunday.

    Call for CQ's input into a Northern Australia inquiry

    premium_icon Call for CQ's input into a Northern Australia inquiry

    Politics Labor says government not meeting northern Australia's expectations

    Young man fighting for life after crash

    premium_icon Young man fighting for life after crash

    News Mum knew something was wrong, before police knocked on her door

    Wellness workshops to teach region's youth

    premium_icon Wellness workshops to teach region's youth

    News "Every child has the right to feel good about themselves”