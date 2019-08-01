Gladstone soccer coach talks about what made his team tick

SOCCER: In what has been a massive week in the World Game' in Gladstone, there was more success.

Gladstone under-11 boy's team finished round one of the Central Queensland Intercity Shield at Blackwater.

Coach Mark Holmes was proud of the team's effort ahead of the second and final round of the competition on August 11 at Yeppoon.

"They're a good bunch of kids and it makes it easy from a coaching perspective," he said.

Gladstone beat Cap Coast 4-3 with Xavier Blomfield's hat-trick a highlight for the port city team.

Gladstone then backed it up with a 3-1 triumph against Emerald before a 1-1 draw against Rockhampton.

Holmes said given players had come from different clubs, his players understood each other's games.

"The team gelled together and they grew in confidence with each game," he said.

"The Intercity program gives an opportunity for the kids to get in a representative program."

Holmes said goalkeeper Jimmy Keogh stood up in what was a team effort from all of his players.

Gladstone's U12 and U14 teams also featured in the competition, but results of their games could not be accessed at the time of deadline yesterday.