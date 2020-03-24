Menu
Michael Hogg, Curtis Smith, Amber Baldwin, Will Holden and Damien Lonergan from Gladstone United Football Club. Matt Taylor GLA060218FOOT
Soccer

Gladstone soccer club stands united

NICK KOSSATCH
24th Mar 2020 12:41 PM
SOCCER: Gladstone United Football Club president Curtis Smith said it was an unfortunate time for sport and community as a whole that drastic COVID-19 spread prevention measures have to take place.

“We are sad and disappointed that we can’t train together or socialise together as Gladstone United Football Club is so dedicated to being a family friendly club,” he said.

“We thrive on our social and family related activities and being part of the Central Queensland Football family.”

As per instructions from the Football Federation of Australia, Gladstone United Football Club has suspended all football related activities, including training, games, any fundraising activities.

Smith said players would be doing their own skills training by themselves.

“Each player is encouraged to continue their own training at home as much as possible,” he said.

“To kick a ball for half an hour every day makes a world of difference.

“We’re trying to create our own champion footballers, all from grassroots.”

The Football Federation of Australia has postponed the remaining rounds of Hyundai A-League games announced on Tuesday.

