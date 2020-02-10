Gladstone singer releases new single

AFTER coming off the back of 2019 with award nominations and a headline tour, Gladstone-born and bred musician Hayley Marsten has released a new single, Spectacular Heartbreak.

Her latest single and title track of her new album, Spectacular Heartbreak, has seen commercial success with it debuting at #5 on the iTunes Country Album Chart and picking up a Golden Guitar nomination.

Marsten said she had spent a long time writing about the hurt and sadness which inspired the track.

“I was feeling disappointed and regretful, but writing this song made me come to terms with everything and realise that I don’t want to be scared to open my heart in case it doesn’t work out,” Marsten said.

“I focused on the stuff that happens on the other side of heartbreak, the spectacular stuff.”

Marsten said her single “celebrates being fearless enough to have your heart broken.” The track was produced by Matt Fell at Love HZ Studios along with the rest of the album.

Aside from Marsten’s mammoth headline tour, she’s also recently supported artists Fanny Lumsden and Troy Cassar-Daley and has played at a number of festivals.

Her album has received nearly 500,000 streams online and she has received nominations for Country Song of the Year at the Queensland Music Awards and Alt Country Album of the Year at the Golden Guitars.

Her new single was launched at Brisbane’s The Milk Factory last Friday.