Gladstone Show's 125 birthday celebration next week

HIGHLIGHT: Monster Truck Mayhem will be part of the Gladstone Show next week. Go to www.gladstoneshowsociety.com.au for more.

GET ready for it Gladstone. In a week's time, the biggest ever Gladstone Show will be on.

The show is celebrating its 125th birthday on August 9.

It will be their largest and most exciting day and night program.

Some of the highlights include Monster Truck Mayhem, the "Hell Raisers” Stunt Team, a Fire and Light Stadium Spectacular, and the "greatest line-up” of amusement rides ever seen in Central Queensland.

The day will begin at the Gladstone Showgrounds from 9am with horse programs, the annual dog show, sideshow alley and more than $30million worth of amusement rides.

Roving performers will appear throughout the day and there are lots of rides and entertainment for the children.

From 5pm onwards a "dazzling” grand parade will kick off the night-time celebrations, followed by non-stop action until the Fire And Light Spectacular at 8pm.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now from Gladstone Autobarn, or directly from the show office (9am-5pm).

The show society is looking for drivers to take part in the Gladstone "Crasharma” Demolition Derby and be crowned "Gladstone's Worst Driver”.

If the demolition derby seems too brutal, why not show off your car's horsepower and car-handling skills in the Gladstone Autobarn Burnout Competition?