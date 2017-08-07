Gladstone Show to deliver the biggest bang yet

EXPLOSIVE: KC's Fireworks head of operations and Gladstone Show Society spokesperson Clive Featherby shows off only a small fraction of the fireworks due to be set off at the Gladstone Show from 8pm tomorrow night.

THE Gladstone Show celebrates its 125th anniversary tomorrow and those behind the scene are spruiking it as the 'biggest show ever'.

Kicking off from 9am at the Gladstone Showgrounds on Scenery St, the day will begin with horse programs, the annual dog show, Monster Truck Mayhem, the "Hell Raiser" stunt team and the greatest line-up of amusement rides and sideshow alley exhibits ever seen in Central Queensland.

Roving performers will appear throughout the day and the Grand Parade will begin from 6pm onwards.

However, Gladstone Show Society spokesperson and KC's Fireworks head of operations Clive Featherby says the 8pm Fire and Light Spectacular will set the show apart from the 124 editions which have run before it.

"It's a big milestone 125 years, so to make it the biggest show isn't that hard," Mr Featherby said.

"Normally the program at night time will include a fireworks show which isn't even remotely the size of this one.

"This isn't just a fire show; it's a full fire and light show with dance performers, LED suit costume people, laser lights, big gas flames and fire twirlers.

"We've put a lot of effort in and a lot of what is going on is comparative to capital city shows."

There will be more than $30 million worth of rides at the show including the classic attractions and ones new to this year.

"The rides people have also made a point of bringing new rides," Mr Featherby said.

"The main new attractions are in the evening program. We've tried to make a non-stop program from 5.30pm onwards.

"Certainty what we've put together for this year does make it the biggest show (ever)."

Pre-sale tickets on sale from Gladstone Autobarn or directly from the show office on Tank St.

Tickets are reasonably priced with adults $15, students $10 and primary school kids $5.

Mr Featherby is hoping a crowd of 10,000 will attend the show.

For further information on what's happening on Show Day visit https://www.gladstoneshowsociety.com.au/.