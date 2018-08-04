Gladstone Show to be biggest in years

SHOWY DISPLAY: The jet truck will be back at this year's Gladstone Show

EVENTS manager Clive Featherby says this year's Gladstone Show will be bigger than Rockhampton's.

"It's by far the biggest program we've ever done here," he said.

"We want to make it good so we've put on a day and half of events.

"I can guarantee it will be bigger than the recent Rockhampton Show.

"I should know, I organised that event too."

Mr Featherby said he was delighted that the show was running for two nights.

"Last year's Gladstone Show was a sellout," he said.

"So we spoke with the show guild and asked for the Tuesday night for the kids.

"That way they can have a late night out on Tuesday night and not have to go to school the next day.

"Which means families are feeling pressured to get home after the fireworks, they can hang around and have some fun.

"The show's all about families, so it makes so much more sense to hold the fireworks a bit earlier on Wednesday night for the little kids to come along as well."

Tuesday night's program promises to be very impressive.

"We'll have a flame-throwing jet truck display, monster truck, Demolition Derby, Burnout competition, stunt show, junior motorcycles, plenty of live entertainment and a fireworks extravaganza," Mr Featherby said.

"The fireworks display on Tuesday night will definitely be bigger than the one we did in Rockhampton too."

Last year's show attracted about 7000 people.

"It was one of our biggest shows in years," he said.

"But this year with the changes we think it will be bigger again."

Show organiser Robyn Reddacliff has been volunteering at the show for over 35 years and said it was going to be special.

"The show's definitely a lot bigger this year," she said.

"We've started setting up the pavillions and there's much more on display.

"It's good to see a lot of people entering sewing, needlework, gems and horticulture exhibits.

"One chap from Bundaberg has entered over 40 cakes."

Volunteer Cath Lindley agreed.

"I've been particularly impressed with the quality of the children's artwork," she said.

Mrs Reddacliff said her favourite part of the show was seeing the kids' faces when they won a prize.

"They're just so grateful and delighted when you hand over a ribbon and a trophy," she said.

All of them hoped the show would continue well into the future.

"We've put in for a holiday for the 7th of August," Mrs Reddacliff said.

"But it's a government decision, the council didn't want us to have a show holiday."

Mr Featherby said Gladstone was still classed as a country show.

"Around about 10 shows are closing down each year around the country," he said.

"Maybe these grounds will be handed over to developers one day.

"But hopefully that's way down the line.

"Until then the show will go on regardless.

"If we're going to have a show, then let's make it great."