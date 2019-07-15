Gladstone show rapid improvement in Hervey Bay

Lara Cavanagh evades the defence on her way to the line.

Lara Cavanagh evades the defence on her way to the line.

TOUCH: Ten Gladstone teams recently competed at the prestigious 2019 Queensland Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay.

While the teams did not win any bling, Gladstone Junior Touch Association committee member Kerry Harris said all teams from the port city improved each game.

"Our under-14 girls team were fortunate enough to be able to take centre stage with their game against Harvey Bay being lived streamed resulting in a 3-3 draw,” she said.

"Our committee was able to make our way around to watch all teams play and are pleased to say that the highlight for us was the way all players worked hard for their teams.”

The girls celebrate after a try. Contributed GLA150719TOUCH

Harris said to watch how the players develop over the championship was satisfying.

"I personally love Junior State Cup and love following the journey of our teams from the time they are selected to the end of this tournament,” she said.

To see the improvement in skill and confidence made all the hard work and time well worth it.”

The Gladstone Blue U12 girls finished with two wins, a draw and three losses.

Coach Michael Cavanagh said to show improvement against nemesis Rockhampton was impressive.

Even though it was a 4-0 loss, Cavanagh said the gap had narrowed from previous meetings.

"The highlight of the carnival for me was the improvement in our teams defence,” Cavanagh said.

"This showed when we played Rocky Red as they normally belt us by 14 points, but in this game we were only down 1-0 at half-time and ended the game 4-0 down.

"The girls were really excited and played so well.

They really pressured Rocky who had to work for the win.”

Player of the carnival for Gladstone was Cavanagh's daughter Lara who got four votes followed by Olivia Geiger and Kuranda Townsend on three votes each.

The coach said Tara Veach, Caitlyn Long and Jamie Maxwell also had strong campaigns.

Gladstone U14 girls' coach Shane Gibson said his team lost six of the seven games, but that didn't indicate how hard they tried.

"All of the girls deserve a medal for the efforts that the all put in,” Gibson said.

"As a coach, it's a hard job teaching the girls the ins and out of Touch Footy.”

Gibson said Zoe Geiger scored most of the team's tries and Laura Rooney was solid in defence.