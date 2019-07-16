Gladstone Show on its 'last legs': Deputy Mayor

POPULARITY CRASHES: Scenes like this at the Gladstone Show could be a thing of the past as popularity for the annual event wanes.

GLADSTONE Regional Council will once again hold its show holiday in line with the Ekka as opposed to the Gladstone Show in 2020.

This year's holiday will be on August 12 and next year on Monday, August 10 but the council

advocated for the public holiday to apply across the whole Gladstone region with all relevant government agencies involved.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor raised concerns the original movement of the show holiday had the aim to help improve visitor numbers but this had not been the case.

"Anecdotally I heard numbers declined further,” Cr Trevor said.

"The Gladstone Show is on its last legs and I don't know if it can be resurrected.”

However Gladstone Show Society president Robyn Reddacliff said the only reason numbers were down was because of rain.

She said June 5-6 was locked in for next year's show.

Previous community consultation indicated residents had preferenced for a public holiday which leant itself to a long weekend.

Mayor Matt Burnett was in favour of keeping the holiday on the Ekka Monday but flagged the need for consistency across different state entities, noting Education Queensland.

"We need the whole of the Gladstone region to acknowledge that holiday,” he said.

"I accept there's Central Queensland, but for Agnes and Rosedale and Wartburg, they acknowledge another date.”