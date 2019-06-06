Gladstone Show on display, annual event starts tomorrow

ON SHOW: The 2019 Gladstone Show will have more activities on its program due to its change of dates.

ON SHOW: The 2019 Gladstone Show will have more activities on its program due to its change of dates. Mike Richards GLA080818SHOW

THE Gladstone Show will open tomorrow with a packed program greater than previous years.

Show secretary Robyn Reddacliff said due to the dates getting changed around, the organisers were able to book more activities for it.

"We will have more than the traditional August show because a lot of the showies are moving up the coast this time of year and able to join in with the Gladstone Show,” Mrs Reddacliff said.

"There will be a lot of new rides with a Queensland first of two roving mobile Dinosaurs to interact with and the kids love them.”

Side Show Alley and Showbag features will have a greater variety for children and adults and the Animal Farm is back with Pig Racing, Snake farm and the reptiles on display and will have educational shows during the day.

The Kennel Club will host a dog show at its Tank /Scenery streets ring.

"We have tried to have events that appeal to everyone in the community and they should come down and have a good time and support the show,” Mrs Reddacliff said.

The Gladstone Orchid and Foliage Society's annual display stall has moved to the hall located behind the kitchen at the Scenery Street entrance.

The Gladstone Gem and Mineral Club will have displays in its showgrounds clubhouse.

The Pavilion will host the photography, fine arts and crafts and cookery sections with a great array on display for patrons to view.

The horse section has been moved to the following weekend, June 15-16, to allow for more entrants to compete..

"By moving the Horse Section we able to gain more entries for it and it's dedicated to horses only,” she said.

For more information visit www.gladstoneshowsociety. com.au.