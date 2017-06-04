Gladstone Show is definitely not cancelled

OOPS: The event page which sparked question's about the Gladstone Show's future.

THE GLADSTONE Show is set to go ahead on August 9.

Questions were raised about the event's future on Saturday after a Facebook event created by the Showmen's Guild to promote the show was inadvertently cancelled.

The event is facing a number of issues into the future due to conflict between the show's organisers and Gladstone Regional Council, which has called on the Show Society to relinquish control of the Gladstone Showgrounds and has floated proposals including merging the event with the Mt Larcom Show.

Show Society secretary Robyn Reddacliff said the event was set to continue as per usual.

"The Gladstone Show is still running on August 9 like always," she said.

"(We'll have) monster trucks, a demolition derby, a massive sideshow alley, Hellraisers stunt team, a spectacular fireworks and laser light show, a burnout competition and much more."

