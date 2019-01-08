Gladstone Show date in limbo after public holiday change

ORGANISERS of the Gladstone Show are yet to set a date for this year's event after the Gladstone Regional Council changed the region's show holiday.

The council-allocated public holiday has been changed to August 12, to align with the Queensland Show instead of the Gladstone Show, and to give the region another long weekend.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said on Facebook changing the public holiday would allow the Gladstone Show to be held on a weekend.

"The public holiday was killing the Gladstone Show," he said.

"The weekend show has worked very well for the Mount Larcom Show."

Show secretary Robyn Reddacliff said a date for this year's show is yet to be set.

Asked if they were considering hosting the show on a weekend Ms Reddacliff said nothing had been decided.

The council voted in favour of moving Gladstone's show holiday in 2019 to August 12 during a meeting on August 9 last year.

The decision was made after the council polled residents and found 75 per cent of respondents wanted the show holiday to form part of a long weekend.

The council-allocated public holiday must align with "a show".

Cr Burnett voted against moving the date.