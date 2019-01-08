Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 2018 Gladstone show.
The 2018 Gladstone show. Mike Richards GLA080818SHOW

Buy Now
News

Gladstone Show date in limbo after public holiday change

Tegan Annett
by
8th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ORGANISERS of the Gladstone Show are yet to set a date for this year's event after the Gladstone Regional Council changed the region's show holiday.

The council-allocated public holiday has been changed to August 12, to align with the Queensland Show instead of the Gladstone Show, and to give the region another long weekend.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said on Facebook changing the public holiday would allow the Gladstone Show to be held on a weekend.

"The public holiday was killing the Gladstone Show," he said.

"The weekend show has worked very well for the Mount Larcom Show."

Show secretary Robyn Reddacliff said a date for this year's show is yet to be set.

Asked if they were considering hosting the show on a weekend Ms Reddacliff said nothing had been decided.

The council voted in favour of moving Gladstone's show holiday in 2019 to August 12 during a meeting on August 9 last year.

The decision was made after the council polled residents and found 75 per cent of respondents wanted the show holiday to form part of a long weekend.

The council-allocated public holiday must align with "a show".

Cr Burnett voted against moving the date.

More Stories

Show More
gladstone regional council gladstone show long weekend public holiday
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    From a pipe dream to a reality: Gas pipeline approved in '88

    premium_icon From a pipe dream to a reality: Gas pipeline approved in '88

    Politics Cabinet papers reveal how the construction of the the Denison Trough-Gladstone pipeline was hampered by delays.

    GALLERY: Hot 'n' cold holiday fun from this weekend

    premium_icon GALLERY: Hot 'n' cold holiday fun from this weekend

    News Were you snapped out and about by our photographer?

    Reports of 'yellow-coloured' water in Moura

    Reports of 'yellow-coloured' water in Moura

    Council News Banana Shire Council were made aware of the issue at 2.30pm.

    EXTRA POWER: Refreshed Druitt back to Port City

    premium_icon EXTRA POWER: Refreshed Druitt back to Port City

    Basketball "I have found the passion for the game again.”

    Local Partners