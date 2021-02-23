Menu
Coles team member Laura takes a "Click&Collect Rapid" order to customer Cat and baby Tilly.
Gladstone shoppers among first to access ‘Click&Collect’

Darryn Nufer
23rd Feb 2021 12:01 AM
Coles Gladstone is one of the first supermarkets in Australia to launch Coles’ 90-minute “Click&Collect Rapid” service, allowing Gladstone residents to place their grocery orders online and collect them just 90 minutes later.

Gladstone customers can have their groceries picked, packed and ready for collection at Coles Gladstone in just 90 minutes for a flat $5 fee when they select the Click&Collect Rapid service on Coles Online.

Click&Collect Rapid customers will also be able to order from an extended range not usually offered with home delivery and Click&Collect orders, with the popular Coles hot roast chicken now available.

Coles regional manager Tony Doueihi said Click&Collect Rapid was a convenient solution for local shoppers who didn’t have time to complete a full shop in-store.

“Gladstone locals will be some of the first in the country to use our new 90-minute rapid service designed to save time and take the stress out of shopping,” he said.

“We’re seeing demand increase for convenient shopping solutions in Gladstone, so we’ve rolled out easy collection windows from 2.30pm and 5pm every day of the week.”

Available collection windows are visible on Coles Online from 1pm.

Coles Online head of network development and customer delivery, James Geddes, said Coles was committed to offering time-poor customers convenient solutions to topping up the pantry or picking up those last ingredients for dinner.

“Coles Online continues to grow in popularity and we’re excited to launch this offer for customers who are looking for a convenient and affordable shopping experience,” he said.

“The feedback from customers who used Click&Collect Rapid during our trial last year was overwhelmingly positive and it has proven particularly popular with customers who tend to have smaller baskets and shop more frequently as they can place their order during the day and collect it on the way home.

“Whether it’s meat and veggies for a last-minute dinner, pet food for your dog, or making sure you have fresh bread for school lunches for the following day, Click&Collect Rapid takes the stress out of running to the supermarket for forgotten items.”

Coles Click&Collect Rapid is being progressively rolled out to more than 400 Coles supermarkets across Australia and is currently available on orders over $30 with a maximum of 40 items.

