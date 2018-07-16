Gladstone shivers as temp drops to 5.4 degrees

PARTS of the region shivered through the coldest day of the year so far, with some areas dropping to 5.4C.

According to Bureau of Meteorology's data from the Gladstone Airport weather station, the temperature dropped to 5.4C yesterday and 7.8 on Saturday.

But it wasn't enough to break records for Gladstone.

According to BoM, the lowest temperature recorded at Gladstone Airport in July remains on July 12, 2014, at 4.5C.

The coldest day in Gladstone was on August 1, 2003, when it dropped to 3.5 degrees.

The maximum temperature recorded was 25C and 22.9C respectively.

The cold change was felt throughout most of the state last weekend.

Gladstone's western neighbour, Thangool, had a minimum temperature of -2.3C d yesterday and -0.6C on Saturday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks said a large mass of dry, clear air sitting over southern Queensland, the long nights and light winds caused the cold snap.

"The main factors are: it's not cloudy, it's very dry and we're seeing little wind at night," Mr Banks said.

He said the temperature would increase today, with a minimum of about 10C, before increasing to the mid-teens by Thursday.

The BoM expects another cold change early next week.