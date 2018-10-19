Gladstone set to sparkle for River Glow event

A FUN run tomorrow will light up the night in Gladstone.

River Glow will be held at the Marina Parklands and participants are encouraged to make themselves glow from head to toe.

The event is organised by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and was first held last year in Rockhampton, where it attracted more than 700 participants.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service media officer Gabrielle Holmes said at least 600 people of all ages and abilities were expected to attend tomorrow night.

"There was a strong call for it to be brought down (south) and it's a good opportunity to interact with the Gladstone community that supports us so greatly,” Ms Holmes said.

She said all money raised would go towards the organisation's helicopter rescue service, which was a community-funded initiative.

"We go off the coast of Gladstone quite a bit and do a lot of transports from Gladstone hospital back to Rocky,” Ms Holmes said.

"Anything from winching people off boats, floodwaters to car accidents.”

Fun-run participants can choose between a 2.5km and 5km route along the Gladstone Ports Corporation Marina Parklands.

Registration prices include glowing paint and wristbands.

Other items like flashing wigs and rings can be purchased separately.

"It's a very different event to the standard fun runs we have in the area so we knew this would be a greatly supported event,” Ms Holmes said.

"It's just about having fun, we're not looking for marathon runners or anything.”

A community open day will be held prior to the run from 2-4pm and will feature the service helicopter up-close, food vendors and kids' activities, including a jumping castle.

Participants can register on the day from 4pm or by visiting the River Glow Gladstone Facebook event page.