Gladstone drops to single-digit temperatures this week

IT MIGHT be time to pull out that extra doona with temperatures dropping to single digits this week in Gladstone.

Our first taste of cold weather in recent weeks is set to arrive on Thursday with a minimum temperature of 10 degrees according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

On Friday it'll get colder, with the forecast minimum temperature dropping to eight degrees.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a cold, dry air mass will gradually extend north throughout Capricornia in the wake of warm conditions over the next few days.

Those living west of Gladstone are in for even colder temperatures with shivering lows of 4 and 2 degrees forecast for Biloela on Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday the temperature will drop to 11 degrees, with a maximum of 24. From Sunday Gladstone's mild-winter will return, with a maximum expected of 26 degrees.