Gladstone set to become ‘hydrogen capital of the world’

Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni addresses the launch of the Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem project. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni addresses the launch of the Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem project. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The landmark signing of a memorandum of understanding between multiple partners signals the progression towards Gladstone becoming “the hydrogen capital of the world.”

By the year 2030, it is anticipated thousands of people will be employed in the renewable hydrogen industry in Gladstone and CQ, and exports generating billions of dollars will flow through Queensland’s biggest and busiest multi-commodity port.

Global hydrogen heavyweight, Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, has partnered with Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC), Gladstone Regional Council (GRC), CQ University (CQU) and the Australian Gas Industry Group AGIG to develop Australia’s, and the world’s first hydrogen ecosystem.

Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water Minister, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher oversees the signing of the memorandum of understanding for the Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem project by (l to r) Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone Ports Corporation acting Chief Executive Craig Walker, Australian Gas Infrastructure Group Executive General Manager Craig de Laine, CQ University Vice Pre

Queensland Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni said the collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation and other partners would put Gladstone on the map as a global destination for investment and reliable renewable energy exports.

Mr de Brenni said the project would see Gladstone play a critical role in the decarbonisation agendas of Japan and other nations, while delivering thousands of valuable jobs and billions export dollars.

“With access to existing water and gas pipeline infrastructure and publicly-owned ports giving crucial access to domestic and international markets, Queensland is well placed to supply renewable hydrogen to the world, and Sumitomo recognises this,” he said.

“Gladstone’s Hydrogen Ecosystem project will put continued downward pressure on electricity prices.”

Mr de Brenni said the Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem (GHE) project would extend to the transport and mobility sector, with hydrogen powered ferries, buses, trucks and cars providing clean, pollution-free transport in Queensland and around the world.

Sumitomo Corporation Australia managing director Mr Yoshikazu “Cash” Ishikawa addresses the launch of the Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem project. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Sumitomo Australia managing director Mr Yoshikazu “Cash” Ishikawa said the company had been working on Gladstone’s emerging hydrogen industry for the past five years.

With more than 15 hydrogen projects globally, Mr Ishikawa said Sumitomo Corporation had the knowledge and expertise to make the project world-leading.

“We hope Gladstone will be the showcase for a future city with a hydrogen ecosystem all over the world,” he said.

“Sumitomo has a large team dedicated to realising the hydrogen powered future... we know that Gladstone is rich in resources, infrastructure and skill.”

Instrumental in driving the Gladstone hydrogen industry forward, Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water Minister, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the city would play a key role in meeting global hydrogen demand.

“Gladstone has an outstanding record in the development of energy exports from a standing start, considering we grew our $70 billion LNG industry in just under a decade,” he said.

“If you can’t do it in Gladstone, you can’t do it anywhere.”

GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker said just as it had over its 107-year history, the city’s port was ready to adapt and facilitate hydrogen exports worldwide.

“We’ve got a fantastic port, a deep water natural protected harbour, the geography for the production of hydrogen is unparalleled anywhere else in the country and we are very much looking forward to the planning work this MOU will go ahead and allow us to do,” he said.

“We will need additional infrastructure... as we do the run up to 2030 there will be infrastructure required which will mean extra jobs and further development in the port.”

The Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem project was launched at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on March 17, 2021. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said he expected the development application to be lodged with the council for the Derby Street Hydrogen Park Gladstone site in the coming days, and approval for construction in a number of weeks.

“Gladstone has previously demonstrated its capacity to take on large scale industry during the LNG boom and we are ready, willing and able for this transition to renewables,” he said.

“Our port, our climate, our access to industry underpin our position as a renewable energy zone.”

CQU vice president, Global Development, Alastair Dawson said academics were already working to develop the skills and training needed for Gladstone’s future hydrogen industry workforce.

“Gladstone is poised to play a key and leading role in the development of the hydrogen industry,” he said.

“The city has great facilities, a great workforce and the right attitude to develop these opportunities.”

AGIG executive general manager Craig de Laine said on the back of its Hydrogen Park Gladstone project, the GHE had put “the global hydrogen spotlight” on Gladstone.

“This is absolutely a world first we are delivering here in Gladstone,” he said.

“The Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem will deliver thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in export revenue coming into Queensland.”

The design study of the GHE is targeted to kick off next month.

Other stories

First Gladstone COVID vaccination administered

Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

Crossfit gym dedicated to kid’s fitness