Gladstone seniors took to Sydney for their annual trip

TRIP OF A LIFETIME: National Senior Australia Gladstone Seniors went on their annual holiday to Sydney earlier this month.

THE hustle and bustle of Australia's biggest city became a hot spot for the Gladstone seniors' annual holiday.

National Senior Australia Gladstone Branch publicity officer Fay Jackson said 70 seniors from our region enjoyed their eight-day get away in Sydney.

"Anyone who thinks that senior group holidays are boring has obviously not been on a Gladstone National Seniors tour,” Ms Jackson said.

"The Gladstone tourists also became familiar with the public transport system and were soon confidently scanning their Opal cards as they boarded trains and ferries in the bustling city.”

Split into two groups, the seniors flew to Sydney from the end of April and start of May to conquer what the city has to offer.

During the holiday, the seniors cruised Hawkesbury River, had guided tours of the Rocks, visited Justice and Police Museum, Hyde Park Barracks, Maritime Museum, Opera House, Blue Mountains, Jenolan Caves and more.

"They enjoyed the spectacular South Pacific Ocean coastline with stops at lookouts to view the famous Blow-hole and Fitzroy Waterfall and to explore the quaint villages of Berri and Berrima,” Ms Jackson said.

"A free day proved popular with the holidaymakers who took the opportunity to leisurely explore the city.

"Some visited Paddy's Markets, some went to the races, others enjoyed the stage show 'Kinky Boots' at the Capitol theatre while the adventurous ones climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge.”

Ms Jackson said the seniors group had one main holiday every year, with planning to begin for their 2018 holiday.

"Any trip is a good trip when there's good weather,” she said.