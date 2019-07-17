LISTEN: Gladstone Select Team ready for the Brisbane Roar

SOCCER: Football Central Queensland technical development manager and Gladstone Select Team coach Mark Delaney and captain Rob Singleton are confident the side will rise to the occasion against A-League club Brisbane Roar on Saturday week at Marley Brown Oval.

The Gladstone Select Team was announced yesterday outside the Gladstone Regional Council Chambers.

Biloela Valleys' Singleton said he was surprised but thrilled to get the top job against a team that would be coached by English Premier legend Robbie Fowler.

"It's a great feeling that the players have decided that I would be a good captain," he said. "To play against a professional outfit is an incredible opportunity and one that I don't think any of us would have ever expected."

Clinton's keeper Billy Hunter - Central vs Clinton, Division 1 soccer. Mike Richards GLA260817SOCC

Football Central Premier League team Central will have six representatives while fellow top-tier club Clinton has three. Singleton said training had been impressive.

"The focus has been around organisation really and coming up against a professional outfit, we need to be organised and be ready to go and to have tactics right," he said.

"When we get out on to the pitch, we know exactly where we are supposed to be at all times in attack and defence."

While winning would be a bonus, to enjoy the game was what Singleton and Delaney wanted.

"Getting out on the pitch and having a go really and we're not going out there to lose obviously," Singleton said.

"The main thing is getting out on the pitch and having a run against players that most of us had never had the opportunity to play against."

Delaney expected the Roar to have a near full complement of players.

"Because they will train here all week, I expect them to bring up a rather large training group," he said.

GLADSTONE SELECT TEAM

Saturday, July 27 3pm at Marley Brown Oval

Robbie Singleton (C) - Scott Skinner - Biloela Valleys; Jacob Downey, Harry Delaney, Luke Kenney, Andrew Craft - BITS; Adam Eiseman, Garth Lawrie, Jayd Clarke, Dylan Clarke, Jaleel Donald (GK), David Slack - Central; Billy Hunter (GK), Luke Larsen, Adam Richardson - Clinton; Ben Webster - Meteors; Luke Jones, Bryce Martin; Dylan Gregory - Yaralla