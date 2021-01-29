Menu
CQ University's Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre at Gladstone director Dr Emma Jackson has been involved in a project researching how to restore seagrass beds on the Great Barrier Reef.
CQ University's Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre at Gladstone director Dr Emma Jackson has been involved in a project researching how to restore seagrass beds on the Great Barrier Reef.
Gladstone seaweed research draws global attention

Darryn Nufer
29th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
Innovative seaweed research and farming being undertaken at Gladstone has drawn international attention this week.

At the world economic forum Davos 2021, seaweed biofilters have been recognised as one of the top global innovations for protecting oceans.

Gladstone-based researchers believe a network of seaweed biofilters in targeted locations across the Great Barrier Reef could be part of the solution to safely soaking up excessive nitrogen and carbon dioxide that is damaging coastal ecosystems and the reef.

Every year thousands of tonnes of excess nutrients run off the land and out to the reef, reducing its resilience to recover from stress events like rising sea temperatures, ocean acidification and coral bleaching.

The Australian Seaweed Institute is developing the innovative seaweed biofilter technology to enable nitrogen and carbon dioxide removal between the coast and the reef.

A concept graphic for new seaweed biofilters. Source: Australian Seaweed Institute.
A concept graphic for new seaweed biofilters. Source: Australian Seaweed Institute.

Australian Seaweed Institute chief executive Jo Kelly said harnessing the power of native seaweeds as biofilters on a large scale was an example of a nature-based solution that could help protect and regenerate oceans and reefs.

“The added bonus is that once the seaweed is harvested it can be used for sustainable products like animal feed, organic fertilisers and bioplastics and will create new coastal jobs for the region,” she said.

AgriFutures Australia published the Australian Seaweed Industry Blueprint in September 2020 which highlighted the opportunity for seaweed biofilters that protect the Great Barrier Reef to generate up to $200m revenue annually and create 2500 jobs.

This innovative solution has received funding from the partnership between the Australian Government’s Reef Trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Australian Seaweed Institute is working in partnership with CQUniversity’s Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Research Centre at the new, state-of-the-art research facility located in the Port of Gladstone.

