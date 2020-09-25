Gladstone seafarers ‘working harder than ever before’

A crew member of the Doukato gratefully accepted the Gladstone Seafarers Centre 'care package' which was delivered to them.

TWO local organisations synonymous with maritime activity paid tribute to those who have devoted their lives to the sea this week.

GPC and Gladstone Seafarers Centre’s statements came after the Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack acknowledged all seafarers.

“I would like to take this opportunity to recognise Australian seafarers and seafarers all around the world – whether you are working far from home, or on our Australian coastline,” Mr McCormack said.

“You are essential to the lives and wellbeing of all Australians and all our neighbours in the Pacific.

“Today we recognise the important work of the global shipping community, recognising their dedication to building a sustainable industry for the future, including by reducing emissions from shipping.”

Jessica Mulhall, general manager of the Gladstone Seafarers Centre, said World Maritime day was an opportunity to unite and recognise seafarers for the amazing work that they do.

“This year is especially important as they are working harder now than ever before in extremely isolated circumstances,” Ms Mulhall said.

“With this years theme ‘sustainable shipping for a sustainable planet’ we like to think of the sustainable nature of the human resources in the maritime industry and the importance of supporting a holistic approach to their health and wellbeing encompassing their mental health. “To celebrate World Maritime Day the Gladsome Seafarers centre delivered are packages to vessels throughout the ports of Gladstone and Port Alma.”

Gladstone Ports Corporation said in a statement it celebrated its environmental achievements and commitment to sustainable port operations this World Maritime Day.

“Economic, environmental and social sustainability underpin everything we do at GPC and we are proud and responsible custodians of one of Queensland’s most valuable assets,” acting CEO Craig Walker said.

“Our partnership with CQU is assisting us enhance understanding of a range of environmental, social and economic opportunities.

“GPC plays a significant role in Australia’s shipping industry as the nation’s premier multicommodity port and has an important responsibility to the environment.

“Today is an excellent opportunity to raise awareness for sustainable development and to recognise the good work that ports, like GPC are doing.”