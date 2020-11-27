Gladstone scrap metal fire investigated

The smoke plume from the fire in Callemondah on October 9. Picture: Rico Hahne

A QUEENSLAND Government department which investigated last month’s scrap metal fire at Callemondah has taken no further action in relation to the incident.

Compliance officers from the Department of Environment and Science were called to the fire on October 9 which sent large, dark plumes of smoke into the Gladstone sky.

The blaze broke out about 11am at Bensted St and required several units including specialty crews.

Machinery had to be extinguished over several hours.

A department spokesman said compliance officers attended on October 9 and remained on scene across the following days to observe the clean-up and ensure there was no ongoing risk of environmental harm.

“No penalties have been issued in relation to the incident,” he said.

“Incidents of pollution can be reported through the Pollution Hotline on 1300 130 372.

“As the environmental regulator, the department takes compliance issues seriously.

“Where compliance issues are identified, the department will take strong enforcement action.”

The cause of the fire was not determined by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services or the Department of Environment and Science.

