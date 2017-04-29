Gladstone scores hotspot status for very good reason

LOVING THE SUN: Gladstone's leading the way when it comes to solar power.

GLADSTONE is one of the top ten solar power hotspots in Australia.

New statistics from Australian PV Institute show Gladstone is ranked ninth in the Ausie Solar Hotspots with 18,938 dwellings using solar power.

It's even more popular at neighbouring town Bundaberg, which claimed the top spot with 31,601 dwellings with solar.

Solar analyst Warwick Johnston said solar numbers had risen at the end of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017.

"Queensland is far and away the number one state for solar installation - earning its moniker of the 'Sunshine State',” he said.

"The price of solar has dropped low enough, and power prices are rising high enough, for this to make economic sense for many commercial operators too,” he said.

Australia Photovoltaic Institute chair Dr Renate Egan said solar power now makes up 11% of our country's electricity generation capacity.

The power Australia's getting from the sun is nearly enough to light up all the households in Melbourne.

"These numbers are so big they can be difficult to picture, but to put 6GW into perspective - that is twice the capacity of Australia's largest coal-fired power state, Loy Yang in Victoria,” Dr Egan said.

As of April 2017 there was a total of 1.67 million PV installations in Australia, covering 21% of suitable rooftops, the highest penetration of rooftop solar in the world.

Top ten hotspots:

Bundaberg with 30,446kW installed

Hervey Bay with 26,141kW installed

Mandurah with 23,527kW installed

Caloundra with 22,732kW installed

Mackay with 22,587kW installed

Toowoomba with 21,969kW installed

Gold Coast with 21,584kW installed

Wangara with 20,104kW installed

Gladstone with 18,831kW installed

Ipswich with 18,755kW installed