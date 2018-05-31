Gladstone scores emerging composer's world premiere

IT WILL be the world premiere for a body of work by an emerging composer, and Gladstone will be the host.

Camerata Live! by Queensland's Chamber Orchestra will be held at the the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre next week as part of a regional tour.

The emerging composer, Isabella Gerometta, has had works performed nationally and internationally.

Orchestra leader Brendan Joyce said the group looked forward to touring each year and meeting audiences across the state.

"It is such a privilege to be able to impact so many people in their own home communities,” he said.

While in the region, Camerata's musicians will meet local school groups and musicians for workshops and performances and deliver a concert for Bindaree Lodge residents.

The tour was supported by the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation and the Queensland Government.

Catch the orchestra June 6 at GECC.