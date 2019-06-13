Gladstone schools to share in millions from budget

BOOST: Gladstone schools will share in almost $3.7 million from the 2019-20 state budget.

GLADSTONE schools will share in almost $3.7million from the 2019-20 state budget.

Tannum Sands State High School, Benaraby State School and Toolooa State High School have been allocated funding for specific projects while 16 schools across the Gladstone electorate will share in $910,000 and $350,000 for maintenance and minor works respectively.

A Department of Education spokesperson said the State Government was "investing a record $1.464billion in school infrastructure to build, maintain, improve and update schools, supporting an estimated 4245 jobs”.

"Tannum Sands State High School is one of many state schools to benefit from an injection of infrastructure funding in 2019-20, with more than $11million allocated to CQ schools,” the department said.

"A refurbishment of Tannum Sands High's science block has been prioritised to support the science curriculum.”

The spokesperson said further details about the project would be made available once the planning phase was complete.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher was pleased with how Benaraby State School's funding would be directed.

"Benaraby State School were desperate to get their outdoor hardcourt area fixed,” Mr Butcher said.

"It was cracking up, kids were hurting themselves and it didn't have any shade over it.

"We've got them $190,000 to upgrade the existing surface and install a hard roof over that court for the kids to get them out of the sun.”

Gladstone schools funding - 2019/20