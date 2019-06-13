Gladstone schools to share in millions from budget
GLADSTONE schools will share in almost $3.7million from the 2019-20 state budget.
Tannum Sands State High School, Benaraby State School and Toolooa State High School have been allocated funding for specific projects while 16 schools across the Gladstone electorate will share in $910,000 and $350,000 for maintenance and minor works respectively.
A Department of Education spokesperson said the State Government was "investing a record $1.464billion in school infrastructure to build, maintain, improve and update schools, supporting an estimated 4245 jobs”.
"Tannum Sands State High School is one of many state schools to benefit from an injection of infrastructure funding in 2019-20, with more than $11million allocated to CQ schools,” the department said.
"A refurbishment of Tannum Sands High's science block has been prioritised to support the science curriculum.”
The spokesperson said further details about the project would be made available once the planning phase was complete.
Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher was pleased with how Benaraby State School's funding would be directed.
"Benaraby State School were desperate to get their outdoor hardcourt area fixed,” Mr Butcher said.
"It was cracking up, kids were hurting themselves and it didn't have any shade over it.
"We've got them $190,000 to upgrade the existing surface and install a hard roof over that court for the kids to get them out of the sun.”
Gladstone schools funding - 2019/20
- $270,000 to refurbish science block at Tannum Sands State High School
- $190,000 to upgrade existing surface and install hard roof cover over hardcourt at Benaraby State School
- $910,000 allocated across 16 schools in the Gladstone electorate for maintenance in schools throughout the 2019-20 financial year
- $350,000 allocated across 16 schools in the Gladstone electorate for minor works in schools throughout the 2019-20 financial year
- $1.96million of $4.85million for four specialist learning spaces at Toolooa SHS.