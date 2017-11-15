Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gladstone schools set to receive solar

SOLAR: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher made a significant solar energy election promise.
SOLAR: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher made a significant solar energy election promise. Paul Braven GLA050717RALLY
MATT HARRIS
by

TEN Gladstone schools will reap the benefits of solar power if Labor is re-elected to power later this month after Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher made a significant solar energy announcement yesterday.

Mr Butcher said the current Labor government would invest in 100 schools across Central Queensland, including 10 in Gladstone, as part of a $97million program.

"This is a great initiative that will save schools thousands of dollars every year,” he said.

"What this means is we can give back to those schools in relation to maintenance costs.

"We'll be rolling them out from 2018 right through to 2020 pending on what and how big the school is, how big the solar need is, and moving forward each of theses 10 schools will have solar on their roof by 2020.

"This is clear proof of a government committed to reducing our carbon footprint.” Mr Butcher said Gladstone school students were beginning to understand the need to transition to renewable energy.

"Kids are engaged in all these schools and are concerned about the environment and their carbon footprint,” he said.

"Putting solar on the roofs of all these schools will see them moving towards the renewable targets we're setting in Queensland.”

Solar Schools

  • Boyne Island State School
  • Clinton SS
  • Gladstone Central SS
  • Gladstone South SS
  • Gladstone SHS
  • Gladstone West SS
  • Kin Kora SS
  • Tannum Sands SHS
  • Tannum Sands SS
  • Toolooa SHS

Topics:  election promise glenn butcher mp palaszczuk government qldelection2017 renewable energy solar power

Gladstone Observer
PHOTOS: Prom week kicks off with a bang

PHOTOS: Prom week kicks off with a bang

Rain couldn't dampen spirits on prom night.

'Schoolies' drug kit demo gives teens a real-world warning

A kit that has replica illicit drugs like methamphetamines, cannabis, speed and ecstasy is doing the rounds at Fraser Coast schools ahead of Schoolies celebrations.

School leaver questions about Schoolies answered.

Gladstone's favourite Big Brother winner responds to Yes win

Ben Norris was the winner of Big Brother in 2012.

The verdict was much tighter in the electorate of Flynn.

4CC official opening: Station has strong family ties

FAMILY TIES: 4CC breakfast host Michael J Bailey, Grant Broadcasters chair Janet Cameron, 4CC general manager Jace McIntyre, regional general manager Matt Chapman and Grant Broadcasters CEO Grant Cameron at the 4CC official opening.

Owners Grant Broadcasters are a family-owned company.

Local Partners