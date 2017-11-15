Gladstone schools set to receive solar

TEN Gladstone schools will reap the benefits of solar power if Labor is re-elected to power later this month after Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher made a significant solar energy announcement yesterday.

Mr Butcher said the current Labor government would invest in 100 schools across Central Queensland, including 10 in Gladstone, as part of a $97million program.

"This is a great initiative that will save schools thousands of dollars every year,” he said.

"What this means is we can give back to those schools in relation to maintenance costs.

"We'll be rolling them out from 2018 right through to 2020 pending on what and how big the school is, how big the solar need is, and moving forward each of theses 10 schools will have solar on their roof by 2020.

"This is clear proof of a government committed to reducing our carbon footprint.” Mr Butcher said Gladstone school students were beginning to understand the need to transition to renewable energy.

"Kids are engaged in all these schools and are concerned about the environment and their carbon footprint,” he said.

"Putting solar on the roofs of all these schools will see them moving towards the renewable targets we're setting in Queensland.”

Solar Schools