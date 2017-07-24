26°
Trinity College buys new block, announces primary school relocation

Julia Bartrim
| 24th Jul 2017 5:45 PM
BIG PLANS: Trinity College principal Trish Hodgson says the school has big plans for the next five to 10 years.
YESTERDAY morning Trinity College Gladstone celebrated the official opening of the school's new, central building, christened The Atrium.

The $2-million building was built with a combination of state and federal funding as well as funds raised by the Trinity Board.

Trish Hodgson, school principal, said she felt privileged to open The Atrium, the construction of which took approximately 18 months.

She noted it provided value to students but also to staff, with several classrooms and a large multi-purpose space at the front.

"(It can be used) as a hub for teachers in the region to host professional development, this isn't just a benefit for Trinity," she said.

But Ms Hodgson and her team have more plans for Trinity.

With the recent purchase of a nearby 5-acre block, the school intends to move the primary school to the new site, leaving more space for the high school to expand.

Ms Hodgson said this plan was subject to enrollment being strong and would take possibly a decade or more to complete.

Federal MP Ken O'Dowd attended the launch and said he was impressed with the school's facilities.

"I don't know what it is with Trinity, I remember it (the site the school sits on) as just a block of land," Mr O'Dowd said.

The new building contains classrooms and a large flexible learning area. Downstairs, the undercroft is lined with artificial turf and provides a space for physical education and storage of gym equipment.

This part has been a particular hit with the students.

The building is characterised by a bright colour scheme, light-filled classrooms and a sense of spaciousness. It has wavy desks and a number of laptop chairs which allow the user to rest the laptop on a purpose-built arm.

The school received government funding for The Atrium through the Queensland Independent Schools Block Grant Authority, a not-for-profit company which distributes funds to independent Queensland schools on behalf of state and federal governments.

The architect behind the design was Andrew Armstrong.

