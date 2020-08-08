Gladstone schools embrace Active August

THE NEXT generation of Olympic runners could come from Gladstone South State School, with numbers in their running club doubling since Active August was launched this week.

The month long fitness initiative by Gladstone Ports Corporation encouraged schools to ‘walk to destinations around the world’ by counting their steps.

By signing up, the schools will benefit from $26,000 in funding from GPC aimed at encouraging healthier lifestyles and purchasing sports equipment.

But Active August isn’t just for school kids, with everyone from the Gladstone region encouraged to leave their homes and get fit and active this month.

Gladstone South Principal Pat Dendrinos said the initiative had motivated students and teachers to clock up the kilometres.

“We have a map of the world hanging up so students can see how far they are travelling and they are actually learning about geography while getting active,” she said.

“I don’t know why we didn’t think of this idea.”

Chanel College Gladstone students participating in GPC's Active August initiative.

GPC People, Community and Sustainability General Manager Rowen Winsor said she was proud to see so many schools taking part in the event and embracing the steps challenge.

“Our schools are a big part of our local community and to see so many principals taking the Active August pledge is very exciting,” she said.

“I know students are determined to reach their goals and we’re looking forward to seeing how many steps they’ve accomplished by the end of the month and how far they’ve walked across the globe.”

As part of Active August, GPC is supporting the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre with $20,000 worth of funding which will go towards their ‘Drift into the Future’ program, assisting with the purchase of kayaks and canoe equipment.

For more information on Active August visit the GPC Facebook page or the Gladstone Ports Corporation website.